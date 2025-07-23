Salman Khan’s balcony at Galaxy Apartment has long held iconic status, as the actor traditionally greets his fans from there on occasions like Eid. Earlier this year, however, fans were disappointed when the balcony was enclosed with bulletproof glass. Many assumed it was due to the ongoing threats against the superstar. However, Khan has now disclosed the actual reason behind the decision to shield the balcony.

Salman Khan reveals why he enclosed his iconic balcony with bulletproof glass; says, “I would find people sleeping there…”

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Salman Khan shared that the real reason behind enclosing his balcony was due to people climbing up and staying there in hopes of meeting him. “I would find them sleeping there,” he revealed as quoted by the publication. As a result, the actor decided to cover the balcony to ensure the safety of everyone at home.

For those who may not know, Salman Khan’s balcony at his Galaxy Apartments residence was enclosed with bulletproof glass in January this year. This heightened security measure was implemented during a period when the actor was receiving multiple death threats, primarily from the gang of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

In April 2024, gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai. Following the incident, it was reported that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was allegedly involved. Anmol Bishnoi, the gangster’s brother, later claimed responsibility for the shooting through a post on Facebook.

Subsequently, the Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message from the gang, demanding Rs. 5 crores in exchange for Salman Khan’s “forgiveness.” The message warned that if the demand was not fulfilled, the actor would face a fate “worse than Baba Siddique,” who was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12, 2024.

Following these alarming events, Salman Khan’s security was significantly enhanced. In October 2024, he purchased a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV valued at around Rs 2 crores, imported directly from Dubai to Mumbai. Additionally, security protocols were strengthened outside the Bigg Boss 18 sets in Mumbai’s Film City. Reports also state that Khan’s security team was bolstered with an extra eight to ten armed officers, and the Mumbai Police set up a special command centre at his residence.

Also Read : Salman Khan to begin filming Battle of Galwan in August, studio shoot followed by intense Ladakh schedule: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.