Aamir Khan explains why Sitaare Zameen Par can be rented and can’t be bought on YouTube; reveals that his older productions and that of father Tahir Hussain like Caravan, Anamika etc will also be available on his YouTube channel

Aamir Khan made a path-breaking announcement today, July 29, at a five-star hotel in Mumbai that he’ll release his recent hit film, Sitaare Zameen Par, on YouTube. The superstar has opted for a pay-per-view model, that is, one can pay Rs. 100 to rent the film. However, one can’t permanently own the film, as explained by Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan explains why Sitaare Zameen Par can be rented and can’t be bought on YouTube; reveals that his older productions and that of father Tahir Hussain like Caravan, Anamika etc will also be available on his YouTube channel

Aamir said, “You can rent Sitaare Zameen Par for Rs. 100. Let me explain the technicality. Once you rent, the film, it will stay in your account for 30 days. Once you start viewing the film, you have 48 hours to complete the film.”

This writer asked if one can pay more to buy the film, that is, have permanent access to Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir Khan explained, “We were wondering whether to do that or not. We realized that it’s better to take one step at a time. This is something new that we are doing. So, right now, we are only keeping the option of rent. As we go along and as we understand this part better, then we can start offering such options.”

He also shared his other plans, “Aamir Khan Talkies is the platform where you’ll get to see films of Aamir Khan Productions like Lagaan, Dangal, Peepli [LIVE], Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Taare Zameen Par etc. On August 1, you’ll only get Sitaare Zameen Par. A week later, we’ll add more films. This way, the whole library of Aamir Khan Productions will be available on Aamir Khan Talkies. My father Tahir Hussain made movies like Caravan, Anamika etc. Those films will also be available on our YouTube channel.”

He added, “Aamir Khan Talkies will have free content as well as pay-per-view stuff. I’d like to upload episodes of my TV show ‘Satyamev Jayate’. I’d not like to charge for it; it can be accessed for free.”

He further stated, “I also want Aamir Khan Talkies to be a platform for new, emerging talent. A lot of young filmmakers have made great films and at times, no one buys their movies. So, if we like their films and if they contact us, we’d like to upload them on our channel. It’ll help them to showcase their talent. Whatever that film earns, most of the profit will be given to the filmmaker while AKP will keep the minimum amount as a fee.”

As for future plans, he revealed, “Going forward, it'll be my strategy to bring the film to cinemas first. Once its theatrical run is over, I’ll bring the film on pay-per-view on YouTube.”

Also Read: Aamir Khan launches Aamir Khan Talkies for Pay-Per-View films on YouTube: “I want to reach every Indian at a reasonable price”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.