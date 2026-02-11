Tamannaah Bhatia’s reported association with Ektaa Kapoor’s Ragini MMS 3 had generated significant interest earlier this year, especially among fans of the long-running horror franchise. However, the much-anticipated third instalment has now reportedly hit a pause, with the project being put on hold indefinitely.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Ragini MMS 3 put on hold as director Sahir Raza exits amid scheduling clash: Report

According to a report by Variety India, filmmaker Sahir Raza, who was set to direct Ragini MMS 3, has been removed from the project due to scheduling conflicts. His exit has created uncertainty around the film’s production timeline.

Why Sahir Raza exited Ragini MMS 3

The report indicates that Sahir Raza is currently serving as a showrunner on a Netflix series. A recent mandate from the streaming platform reportedly requires the showrunner’s daily presence on set, which has led to a scheduling overlap with Ragini MMS 3.

The source further added, “This development has left Ekta Kapoor’s film temporarily stranded, with no clarity on its production timeline. Although they are actively looking for a replacement director, the film doesn’t seem to be starting anytime soon, marking a significant hurdle for the franchise.”

While the makers are reportedly searching for a new director, there is currently no official announcement regarding when the Tamannaah Bhatia-led film will go on floors.

Despite the uncertainty around Ragini MMS 3, Tamannaah Bhatia has a packed slate ahead. She is next set to appear in a key role in Shahid Kapoor-starrer O’ Romeo. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the action thriller is scheduled for release on February 13, 2026.

Looking ahead, Tamannaah will also be seen in V. Shantaram, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. In the film, she plays Jayashree, the legendary actress and second wife of the iconic filmmaker. The actress is also part of Vvan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Set against the forest backdrop of central India, the film explores folklore rooted in Hindu mythology and is slated for release this year.

Additionally, Tamannaah will star opposite John Abraham in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming biographical action film, portraying Preeti Maria, the wife of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. On the Tamil front, she will play the co-lead in Purushan, which stars Vishal.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi exits Ragini MMS 3 due to scheduling conflicts: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.