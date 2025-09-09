Nora Fatehi was initially considered for the lead role but had to step away because of her packed calendar, which includes an international shoot in Los Angeles.

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has reportedly exited the upcoming film Ragini MMS 3 due to scheduling conflicts, according to an exclusive report by Filmfare.

According to sources, “A recent wave of reports has been speculating about Nora Fatehi’s association with Ragini MMS 3. Nora was, in fact, the first choice for Balaji, with the makers keen to sign her given her global popularity and recent music chartbusters like Tetema along with her international collaborations. She has been consistently making waves both in India and on the global stage.”

The sources also revealed that her exit was mainly due to scheduling conflicts. The source added, “However, with a packed calendar and multiple projects running parallel including a major international shoot in Los Angeles that’s still under wraps Nora had to step away from the project.”

In her place, actress Tamannaah Bhatia is being considered for the lead role. Sources stated that, “Tamannaah has now been brought on board, with her current focus resting firmly on Bollywood.”

Despite her exit from the franchise, Fatehi and producer Ekta Kapoor continue to share a strong professional rapport. The source also added, “That said, Nora and Ekta Kapoor continue to share a strong professional rapport, and industry buzz suggests the two are likely to collaborate soon on a much bigger and more ambitious project.”

Major details about the project, including the plot and the key characters have been kept under the wraps. Stay tuned for more updates.

