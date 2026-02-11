Salman Khan shoots a patriotic song for Battle Of Galwan at Minister of Defence’s request

Salman Khan is going all-out to ensure that his war film Battle Of Galwan turns out to be another success in the genre after Border 2.

In the bid to raise the emotional content of the product, Salman called his director Apoorva Lakhia last week and asked him to shoot a patriotic song, paying homage to the real-life soldiers on whom the film is based.

“They shot the song literally overnight. Salman wanted the song for the end-credits paying homage to all the martyrs who are featured in the film. Director Apoorva Lakhia, who was on a short break, had to rush back and shoot the song,” an informed source revealed.

The song, written and sung by Ayaan Lall (actress Kunicka Lall’s son), is filmed on Salman as the end credit will roll. The names and pictures of the martyred soldiers will flash on screen as Salman will lip-sync along.

Ayaan Lall played a small sole in Salman’s Sikandar.

The request for this soldierly homage came from the Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh himself.

