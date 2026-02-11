Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh: The Bhogaon police in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade and 12 others over an alleged investment fraud, officials said on Wednesday.

“UP Police book Shreyas Talpade in alleged investment cheating case, FIR registered in Mainpuri”

According to the complaint filed on February 10, a resident of Mohalla Mishrana in Bhogaon accused Talpade and his associates of allegedly cheating him out of lakhs of rupees by promoting a purported investment scheme that promised high returns.

Police allege that the accused operated what was presented as a “Mumbai-based bank branch” in the locality, encouraging villagers and local residents to invest money with assurances of substantial profits. When investors later sought repayment, they were reportedly unable to recover their funds, prompting the complaint and a court-directed registration of the FIR.

The case has been filed under sections related to cheating and fraud. Authorities said they are examining the extent of the alleged scam and the specific roles of those named in the complaint.

This is not the first time Talpade’s name has surfaced in connection with alleged financial irregularities. Last year, a separate case in western Uttar Pradesh involved hundreds of investors who claimed they were duped by a cooperative society that allegedly used the names and images of film personalities in its promotions. Investigations in that matter are ongoing.

Police have not yet detailed the nature of Talpade’s alleged involvement beyond confirming the registration of the FIR. No arrests have been reported so far, and the investigation is continuing.

Also Read: Shreyas Talpade gets interim relief from arrest in multi-state chit fund scam case

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.