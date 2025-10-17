The next chapter of the Khanna–Kapadia film legacy is about to begin. Naomika Saran, granddaughter of iconic actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with a Dinesh Vijan–produced romantic comedy under the banner of Maddock Films.

The film, expected to go on floors by mid-2026, will pair Naomiak Saran opposite Vedang Raina, who was last seen in the Alia Bhatt–produced Jigra (2024). According to a report by Mid-Day, the young debutante has been preparing intensively for her first film over the past year, with workshops in acting and dance designed to polish her craft before stepping into the spotlight.

Naomiak Saran is the daughter of Rinke Khanna, who made her own acting debut in Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1998), and the niece of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar. Though she belongs to one of Bollywood’s most celebrated families, Naomika has largely stayed away from the media glare until recently, when her frequent visits to Maddock Films’ office set off speculation about her debut.​

Interestingly, the project initially had Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, attached as the male lead. However, after discussions and scheduling conflicts, the role was recast with Vedang Raina. A source told Mid-Day, “Vedang and Naomika have great chemistry. When the team saw them together, it just clicked. Vedang is currently shooting for an Imtiaz Ali film and will move on to this project next”.

The romantic comedy will reportedly be directed by a fresh face from the Maddock Films stable, aligning with producer Dinesh Vijan’s ongoing strategy of blending young talent with new-age storytelling.

Unlike the typical fanfare accompanying star-kid debuts, Naomika’s team has chosen a deliberate and low-key approach. “Dinesh and his team were clear they didn’t want to announce her debut until she was completely ready,” the source added.

