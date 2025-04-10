Tahira reflected on facing the diagnosis with resilience and gratitude, coinciding with World Health Day. Tahira was first diagnosed in 2018 and has been open about her journey.

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap recently opened up about a personal challenge, revealing that her breast cancer had returned after seven years. Following a new round of treatment, she shared an encouraging update with her fans, saying she is now back home and on the road to recovery.

Tahira Kashyap shares health update on Cancer recovery journey: “Back home and recovering”

Tahira Kashyap shared an update on Instagram, posting a cheerful photo of herself holding a sunflower. In the heartfelt post, she expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers she received following her announcement about the relapse of her breast cancer.

Tahira wrote, “Basking in all the love and prayers! They are magical. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Back home and recovering.”

She added, “I know some of you who are praying and so many whom I don’t know and yet I receive all your goodness with grace, similarly some of you know me and others might not but I send all my gratitude to all of you. And when such a connection is made which is beyond actual relationship it’s called Humanity which is the highest form of spirituality.”

Actor Mandira Bedi showed her support by commenting, “I’m saying a prayer for you every day.” RajKummar Rao wrote, “The strongest girl ever. Sending lots of love to you Tahira,” while Twinkle Khanna sent her a “big hug.” Tahira also received heart emojis from her husband Ayushmann Khurrana, brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana, as well as Hina Khan and Bhumi Pednekar.

On Monday, Tahira Kashyap revealed that her breast cancer has relapsed for the second time. She took to Instagram to share the news with a post that read, “Seven year itch or the power of regular screening — it’s a perspective. I’d like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this.”

In the caption, Tahira wrote, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again (red heart emoji). #regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo. Ironically or not, today is #WorldHealthDay. Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves. #gratitude through and through.”

Tahira was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Over the years, she has shared glimpses of her treatment journey through various posts. She is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and the couple has two children—a son and a daughter.

