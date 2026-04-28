As the industry, trade and fans gear up for Raja Shivaji this Friday, reports started coming in about another ambitious film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that was launched with much fanfare some years ago – Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, it stars Akshay Kumar in the role of the great emperor. The reports stated that the film hadn’t been completed and raised questions about whether it would ever see the light of day. Bollywood Hungama has learned that contrary to these reports, the film is very much on track.

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar-starrer Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat shoot complete, post-production underway; makers eyeing January 1, 2027 release

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The shoot of the film has been successfully completed and right now, post-production is going on. There has indeed been a delay, but a team has been dedicatedly working on the film regularly.”

The source continued, “Akshay Kumar has shot for the film for 25 days and has poured life into the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Moreover, Mahesh Manjrekar has mounted the film on a grand scale. It has shaped up to be one of the grandest films in Indian cinema.”

When asked about the release date, the source added, “The makers are yet to lock the release, but at present, they are eyeing the January 1, 2027 slot. An official announcement will be made once the makers finalize the release.”

Besides Akshay Kumar, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat also stars Mahesh Manjrekar’s son Satya along with Pravin Tarde, Jay Dudhane, Hardik Joshi, Vishal Nikam, Utkarsh Shinde and Virat Madke. The period action film will release in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat will touch upon the historic Battle of Nesari on February 24, 1674, where seven brave men, led by Senapati Prataprao Gujar, fought against the massive army of Adilshahi general, Bahlol Khan.

Also Read: SCOOP: Shoot of Akshay Kumar’s Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat halted due to budget problems

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