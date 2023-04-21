comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.04.2023 | 6:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Madhu Mantena to tie the knot with Yoga Acharya Ira Trivedi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Madhu Mantena to tie the knot with Yoga Acharya Ira Trivedi

en Bollywood News Madhu Mantena to tie the knot with Yoga Acharya Ira Trivedi
By Subhash K. Jha -

It was love at first sight for producer Madhu Mantena (Ghajini, Queen, Lootera, NH10, Masaan, Udta Punjab and Super 30) and writer, philanthropist and Yoga Acharya Ira Trivedi. He met her ten years ago. And now, they are ready to take the plunge.

Madhu Mantena to tie the knot with Yoga Acharya Ira Trivedi

Madhu and Ira will tie the knot on June 11 at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai. The venue chosen is in keeping with the bride’s spiritual side. A close friend of Madhu reveals, “They want a temple wedding and not the usual 5-star hotel venue, surrounded by all their close family and friends. Yes, it is going to be large wedding. Although Ira is a private person Madhu is naturally gregarious and known to have a large circle of friends. He wants all of them to share in this blissful moment of his life.”

After the wedding on June 11, Ira and Madhu will host a wedding reception on June 12. We wish the lovely couple a lifelong togetherness.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan extends best wishes to Madhu Mantena for Mahabharata: ‘What a start to this magnum opus unveiling’

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh to…

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to release in over…

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma to come…

Salman Khan advises younger actors to sign…

Is the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer…

After Aaradhya Bachchan moved court over…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification