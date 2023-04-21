It was love at first sight for producer Madhu Mantena (Ghajini, Queen, Lootera, NH10, Masaan, Udta Punjab and Super 30) and writer, philanthropist and Yoga Acharya Ira Trivedi. He met her ten years ago. And now, they are ready to take the plunge.

Madhu Mantena to tie the knot with Yoga Acharya Ira Trivedi

Madhu and Ira will tie the knot on June 11 at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai. The venue chosen is in keeping with the bride’s spiritual side. A close friend of Madhu reveals, “They want a temple wedding and not the usual 5-star hotel venue, surrounded by all their close family and friends. Yes, it is going to be large wedding. Although Ira is a private person Madhu is naturally gregarious and known to have a large circle of friends. He wants all of them to share in this blissful moment of his life.”

After the wedding on June 11, Ira and Madhu will host a wedding reception on June 12. We wish the lovely couple a lifelong togetherness.

