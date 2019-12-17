Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 17.12.2019 | 9:41 AM IST

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey to star in a murder mystery by Aanand L Rai

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey have never shared the screen space before and both of them are excellent actors. While Taapsee is working on Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, Vikrant has been gearing up for his big release with Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak. Both actors are known to pick projects that are unconventional and challenging.

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey to star in a murder mystery by Anand L Rai

Looks like Aanand L Rai has managed to get these two to star in a film together! The film is a murder mystery with a twisted love story and is titled, Haseen Dillruba. Written by Manmarziyaan writer, Kanika Dhillon and directed by Vinil Matthew, Haseen Dillruba will soon go on floors. Speaking about the film to a leading daily, Aanand L Rai revealed that he is looking forward to entertaining and engaging the audience with this edgy script.

Aanand L Rai will be co-producing this project with Himanshu Sharma and it is slated to release on September 18, 2020.

