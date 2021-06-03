Bollywood Hungama

Taapsee Pannu starrer Haseen Dillruba to release on Netflix on this day

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Taapsee Pannu who has multiple films in her pipeline has managed to wrap up some of the projects before the second wave of COVID hit the country and will now see a digital release for her next. Haseen Dillruba which also stars Vikrant Massey will release on July 2 on Netflix.

Taapsee Pannu starrer Haseen Dillruba to release on Netflix on this day

On Thursday morning, Taapsee took to her social media handle to announce the release date of the film with a new teaser video. Sharing a teaser video, Taapsee wrote, “Kahani Aashiqana. Raaz Katilana. #HaseenDillruba coming soon. Only on Netflix. #TheUltimateKaunspiracy (sic).”


Directed by Vinil Mathew, the shooting of the film was wrapped up in October last year. While wrapping up the film, Taapsee had shared a glimpse of her character Rani Kashyap along with Vikrant Massey in the background in an Instagram post.

Written by Kanika Dhillon, the film is a murder mystery and also stars Harshvardhan Rane. The film was initially supposed to release in September 2020. However, the film got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has now the makers have decided to present the film to the audience skipping its theatrical release.

