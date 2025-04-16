In a landmark move, skincare giant NIVEA has announced actor Taapsee Pannu as its first Global Brand Ambassador from India, marking a significant step in the brand’s evolving presence in the country. The announcement comes alongside the launch of NIVEA’s latest innovation — NIVEA Soft Daily UV — a moisturizer that combines long-lasting hydration with sun protection, tailor-made for modern, on-the-go consumers.

Taapsee Pannu named NIVEA India’s first Global Brand Ambassador; launches NIVEA Soft Daily UV for 48-Hour Hydration and UV Protection

Known for her advocacy of minimal and effective skincare, Taapsee has been associated with NIVEA for several years. Her elevation to global brand ambassador underlines her strong resonance with the brand’s ethos of trust, care, and innovation. Speaking on her new role and the product launch, Taapsee shared, “I’ve always believed that skincare should be simple, effective, and effortless. With NIVEA Soft Daily UV, I get the hydration my skin needs and the UV protection it deserves, all in one lightweight formula. It’s the perfect daily companion for fresh and glowing skin!”

To support the launch, the brand unveiled a new TVC featuring Taapsee, which showcases the product as the ultimate solution for daily skincare that does not compromise between hydration and protection. The campaign highlights NIVEA’s continued focus on intuitive skincare for all lifestyles.

Shweta Dala, Marketing Director, NIVEA India, commented, “At NIVEA, we continuously innovate to bring the best skincare solutions to our consumers. With NIVEA Soft Daily UV, we’re addressing the growing need for everyday hydration with added UV protection in a formula that remains true to the much-loved NIVEA Soft experience. We are excited to introduce this game-changing product to our Indian consumers.”

The launch coincides with the recent visit of Vincent Warnery, Global CEO of Beiersdorf, to India. During his trip, he met with Taapsee Pannu to celebrate the brand’s enduring legacy and innovation-driven approach in India’s competitive personal care market.

As NIVEA continues to strengthen its footprint in India, the introduction of NIVEA Soft Daily UV and the appointment of a beloved face like Taapsee Pannu as global ambassador signal a new chapter in the brand’s journey — one focused on relevance, simplicity, and care.

