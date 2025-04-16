comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty purchase 7 acres of land in Thane for Rs 9.85 crore

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty have jointly acquired a 7-acre undivided land parcel in Owale, Thane West, for Rs.9.85 crore. The transaction, registered in March 2025, is part of a larger 30-acre 17-guntha plot. Property registration documents confirm the deal, highlighting the duo's growing real estate interests. The transaction included a stamp duty of Rs.68.96 lakh and registration charges of Rs.30,000.

Owale, situated in Thane West near the prominent Ghodbunder Road, is strategically located between Anand Nagar and Kasarvadavali. It lies along Ghodbunder Road, a key route connecting Thane West to the Eastern and Western Express Highways. This prime location offers easy access to major business hubs in Thane, Mumbai, and the western suburbs.

This acquisition follows their previous investments in Mumbai's upscale locales. In July 2024, KL Rahul and his wife, Athiya Shetty, purchased a 3,350 sq ft apartment in Pali Hill, Bandra, for Rs.20 crore. Simultaneously, Suniel Shetty and his son, Ahan Shetty, acquired a 1,200 sq ft property in Khar for Rs.8.01 crore.

KL Rahul, a prominent Indian cricketer, is renowned for his versatile batting and has represented India in all formats. He has served as the vice-captain of the national team and captained in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rahul has earned accolades like the CEAT T20 International Cricketer of the Year and consistently ranks among India’s top run-scorers.

Suniel Shetty, a seasoned Bollywood actor and entrepreneur, has starred in over 100 films spanning action, drama, and comedy. He was awarded the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. Beyond acting, Shetty has made his mark in fitness, real estate, and hospitality, demonstrating a strong presence outside the entertainment industry.

Also Read : KL Rahul recreates Kantara moment after winning IPL match in Bengaluru stadium: “This turf is where I have grown up and this is mine”

