Taapsee Pannu’s intense prep for Saand Ki Aankh revealed

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Taapsee Pannu is all set and raring to go with her career. She is doing amazingly well after showing her versatility and range on screen after giving powerful performances in Manmarziyaan, Baby, Naam Shabana, among other films. Now, she is all set to impress us in her next outing: Saand Ki Aankh. Taapsee has already began prepping to play the oldest woman sharpshooter of tylhe country and how! She trains for four hours every day to perfect the technique of shooting. She even admitted that she was very unsure of taking up shooting professionally but her character helped her overcome her reservations.

Taapsee Pannu learning air pistol for her role in Saand Ki Aankh  

Taapsee is currently training at the Maharashtra Rifle Association Range in Worli under Vishwajeet Shinde. She does everything from learning to hold the gun right to taking care of the safety measures. The movie is being produced by Anurag Kashyap and will speak about the lives of Prakashi and Chandro Tomar who were the oldest women sharp shooters. Her on screen partner in crime is Bhumi Pednekar and this pairing has created a lot of interest in masses already.

Taapsee is also in the news for her next film Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan in lead role along with her. It is a murder mystery in which Taapsee’s character gets embroiled in.

ALSO READ: FIRST LOOK: Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are all about guns and their desi avatars in Saand Ki Aankh

More Pages: Saand Ki Aankh Box Office Collection

