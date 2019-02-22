Government denies Jamia Millia Islamia’s request to award Shah Rukh Khan an honorary doctorate

Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to receive an honourary doctorate but couldn’t receive it. As per latest reports, Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University wanted to award SRK the honour to their star alumnus for his contribution towards Indian cinema and culture. But, the government has denied the request of the central university.

The Human Resource Development Ministry responded to Jamia Millia Ismalia University’s request with a written reply dated April 11, 2018 that SRK already had a similar degree from Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) which was awarded him in December 2016. So, awarding him the second honorary would not be in order. Though the HRD Ministry said that there is no such practice where one can’t be given multiple honours but it is usually discouraged.

Shah Rukh Khan was a Mass Communication Research Centre student in JMI. But, he could not appear in the final year of exams due to the shortage of attendance.