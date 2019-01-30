Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Womaniya gets a villain and you will never be able to guess who it is!

Anurag Kashyap has teamed up with Tushar Hiranandani for a movie based on the ‘Revolver Daadi’s’ of India. Hailing from Johri in Uttar Pradesh, Chandro Tomar, 86, and Prakashi, 81 are sharp shooters. The former developed interest in the sport when she visited the Johri Rifle Club in her fifty’s with her granddaughter. Chandro and Prakashi are sisters-in-law and shot to fame when their video went viral on the internet. The badass duo also participated in India’s Got Talent and gave a tough competition to their fellow contestants.

Speaking of the film, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu have been roped in for the roles. The movie is tentatively titled Womaniya and is set to go on floors on 10th February. Now, there have been reports about Prakash Jha being roped in as the antagonist in the film that depicts the story of world’s oldest female sharpshooters.

This is not the first time that Prakash Jha will be acting in a film. He has earlier played a pivotal role in Priyanka Chopra’s Jai Gangaajal as well as featured in Raajneeti. Jha is said to have loved the script and will begin shooting with the leading ladies on 10th February. Having said that, the ladies have already started preparing for their roles and are more than thrilled to be a part of the project.

What are your thoughts on the star cast? Be sure to let us know!

