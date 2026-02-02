The music rights for Dhurandhar 2 have officially moved to T-Series, marking a significant shift from the first instalment, which was backed by Saregama. The development signals a fresh musical direction for the sequel to the Ranveer Singh-led spy action thriller, which is slated to hit theatres on March 19.

According to an exclusive report published by The Hollywood Reporter, the soundtrack of Dhurandhar 2 is already generating strong buzz within industry circles. A source was quoted saying, “It's a massive chartbuster soundtrack and the response from the film team whoever has heard it- has been fabulous.” Another industry insider added, “The album will again have a wide variety of songs,” suggesting that the sequel will follow the musical diversity that worked well for the first part.

The shift in music label comes at a time when expectations from the sequel are already high. Dhurandhar 2 is expected to expand on the narrative introduced in Chapter 1, taking audiences deeper into the backstory of the spy character played by Ranveer Singh. The film will reportedly weave deliberate flashbacks into the present-day storyline, aiming to offer a more layered and complete conclusion to the two-part saga.

Adding to the excitement, the makers of the film — including Jio Studios, director Aditya Dhar, and Ranveer Singh — took to social media on February 2 to tease an upcoming announcement scheduled for February 3. While details of the announcement remain under wraps, fans are speculating that a teaser or promotional asset could be unveiled soon, especially with the film being less than two months away from release.

For context, Dhurandhar 2 follows the strong performance of the first instalment, which released in December and went on to register record-breaking box office numbers. The film reportedly surpassed several of the biggest hits of 2025, setting a high benchmark for the sequel. The first part is currently streaming on Netflix, where it continues to attract viewers.

Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The franchise features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan. As the concluding chapter approaches, Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched releases of the year, both musically and cinematically.

