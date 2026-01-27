No additional shooting with Arjun Rampal for Dhurandhar 2

Almost every day we hear a new yarn being spun about Dhurandhar 2. There were reports of Vicky Kaushal’s character from Uri suddenly appearing in Dhurandhar 2, which proved hilariously fabricated.

No additional shooting with Arjun Rampal for Dhurandhar 2

Now, comes the “news” that Arjun Rampal has ‘secretly’ shot additional footage for Dhurandhar 2 earlier this month. The venue and time of the ostensible shooting has also been provided.

However, a source very close to the project has shot down all speculation on Arjun Rampal’s additional shooting.

“There is no extra shooting with Arjun Rampal or any other actor. The content of Dhurandhar is edited and locked, ready for release on March 19,” said the insider.

Let’s hope these speculative flights of fantasy on Dhurandhar 2 will stop.

