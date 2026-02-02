After the brazen firing on filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s home, for which the Bishnoi gang has owned responsibility, the blockbuster director has personally requested his friends to leave him alone.

Rohit Shetty requests his friends to not visit him post the firing incident

An actress-friend of Shetty explains, “Leave him alone…that sounds rude. But it is sadly the truth. Rohit has personally requested all his friends to not visit him at his home. You must understand, Rohit is a very popular figure in the industry. As soon as the news of the firing spread, he was flooded with anxious calls and messages. The cops have asked Rohit to maintain a state of complete isolation, so that they can carry on their investigation.”

Even Rohit Shetty’s best friend Ajay Devgn is not allowed to visit Shetty. But Devgn has assured his buddy all support during this critical time.

“You must understand these guys mean business. They meant to kill him. And Rohit has cancelled all his public appearances. These gangsters want to once again spread terror across the film industry, just as they had done in the 1999-2000.”

