Bhushan Kumar has locked in his next feature project, bringing together filmmaker Milap Zaveri and actor Harshvardhan Rane for a fresh collaboration under the T-Series banner. The yet-untitled film will be directed by Milap Zaveri and star Harshvardhan Rane in the lead, marking the duo’s reunion after the success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Sources close to the development confirm that the project is currently in the advanced stages of pre-production, with the makers keen to take the film on floors soon. The association brings together a director-actor pairing that found strong resonance with audiences in their previous outing, prompting Bhushan Kumar to back the reunion for a new, larger-scale venture.

Milap Zaveri, known for his emotionally charged narratives and mass-appeal storytelling, has carved a distinct space in mainstream Hindi cinema with films that blend intense drama, romance, and high-voltage emotions. His collaboration with Harshvardhan Rane in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had struck a chord, particularly for its music, performances, and dramatic arc, establishing the duo as a viable pairing in the commercial-romantic space.

Harshvardhan Rane, who has steadily built a loyal audience base, is said to be excited about returning to work with Zaveri. The actor has often spoken about the creative comfort he shares with the filmmaker, and this new project is expected to further explore his strengths in intense, emotionally driven roles.

For Bhushan Kumar, the film aligns with his ongoing strategy of backing director-driven projects while nurturing repeat collaborations that have proven box office and audience potential. Under the T-Series umbrella, the upcoming film is also expected to be music-forward, a space where the production house continues to dominate.

While details about the genre, supporting cast, and title are being kept under wraps, trade buzz suggests that the film will stay true to the emotionally immersive zone that both Milap Zaveri and Harshvardhan Rane are known for, while offering a fresh narrative canvas.

An official announcement with more details is expected soon. For now, the reunion of Milap Zaveri and Harshvardhan Rane under Bhushan Kumar’s production has already sparked curiosity, setting the stage for what could be another compelling commercial entertainer.

