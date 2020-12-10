Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.12.2020 | 4:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

T-Series puts R Madhavan and Khushali Kumar starrer Dahi Cheeni on hold; plans different film with same cast

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar had announced the comedy film Dahi Cheeni in July 2019 to launch his younger sister Khushali Kumar. R Madhavan was roped in to play the male lead. The film was to be helmed by debutant Ashween Neal Mani and was to focus on a true event that speaks about the problems faced by different societies in the world.

T-Series puts R Madhavan and Khushali Kumar starrer Dahi Cheeni on hold; plans different film with same cast

However, as per recent reports, T-Series has put the film Dahi Cheeni on hold and is planning on working on a different film to launch Khushali. Reportedly, the final script of the film did not turn out the way the makers had envisioned. Bhushan is looking for the right script for his sister's debut and hence decided to not go ahead with Dahi Cheeni after the script of the film went on a different route. Kumar has reportedly planned a different film with the same cast but different direction team.

The report further stated that the new film is a suspense thriller titled Dhoka. Madhavan and Khushali will be playing romantic partners in the film. Aparshakti Khurana will also be seen in a pivotal role. The film which will go on floors in the first week of January will be helped by Kookie Gulati who is currently awaiting the release of Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull.

ALSO READ: Fans ask R Madhavan about the release date of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect; actor responds

More Pages: Dahi Cheeni Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pakistan government fix price of Dilip Kumar…

Dil Bechara, Soorarai Pottru, Tanhaji, Sadak…

Rhea Chakraborty was one of the most…

Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Mathur and Prachi…

EXCLUSIVE SCOOP: Ranveer Singh and Rohit…

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification