The cast of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai resumed work back in October after almost seven months in lockdown. The actors Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Disha Patani wrapped up their portions. Randeep is playing the antagonist in the film. He is starring as a drug lord from Goa who is embroiled in a cat and mouse chase with Salman Khan’s Radhe.

According to a daily, his role is that of a quintessential villain who is a gangster without ethics and is a psychopath. This is something never played by Hooda before. But, before returning to the set, Randeep had undergone knee surgery in August and resumed work in October.

Speaking about maintaining his physique in the lockdown, the actor said he had built up an image in his head and wanted it to reflect properly on the screen. The actor is eager to see how the audience will react.

Directed by Prabhu Dheva, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai is set for 2021 release.

