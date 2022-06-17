Kevin Spacey, who appeared at London’s Westminster Magistrates court Thursday morning, has been given unconditional bail since authorities charged him with five offenses, including four counts of sexual assault.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, at the court, following a roughly 45-minute hearing, deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram concluded by sending the case to Southwark Crown Court, with a hearing set July 14. He also granted Spacey unconditional bail unless the court decided there was a real risk. “I’ve not been persuaded there is a real risk,” the judge added.

According to the report, key players in the room included legal defense lead Patrick Gibbs QC and prosecutor Natalie Dawson. Spacey entered accompanied by a team of three lawyers, including one from the U.S. Spacey’s defense said he strenuously denied any and all allegations, but said that “he needs to answer these charges if he wants to proceed with his life.”

The House of Cards actor was charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, alongside a fifth charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Following the allegations, Netflix cut ties with Spacey, removing him from the final season of House of Cards and shelving his film Gore. His role as J. Paul Getty in Ridley Scott’s All The Money in the World was reshot, with Christopher Plummer replacing him.

Much of the hearing was reportedly dedicated to Spacey’s bail, with Dawson arguing that, given the severity of the sentence were he to be found guilty, it is “reasonably foreseeable that he would not return to the U.K.” and said he should remain in the U.K. and surrender his travel documents. The report further mentions that Gibbs stressed the fact that Spacey had so far cooperated with all legal requirements, spending several hours being interviewed by the police in the U.S. and turning up voluntarily, as he promised last month, for the hearing.

He also played heavily on the fact that his work depended on him being able to travel to the U.S. and outside of the U.K. The deputy chief magistrate eventually sided with the defense over the granting of bail. Aside from dealing with the formalities, Spacey remained silent throughout the hearing and sat alone in the dock.

