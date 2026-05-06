Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has taken over the direction of this high-stakes legal drama that explores power, privilege, and justice.

System: Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika starrer courtroom thriller locks May 22 as the date for its premiere on Prime Video

Prime Video has officially announced the global premiere date of its upcoming original film System, a courtroom thriller headlined by Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker. The film is set to debut on May 22 across India and more than 240 countries and territories.

System: Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika starrer courtroom thriller locks May 22 as the date for its premiere on Prime Video

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and backed by Baweja Studios, System is positioned as a gripping legal drama that delves into the intersection of power, privilege, and justice. The film has been produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga, with the screenplay penned by Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tasneem Lokhandwala, and Akshat Ghildial.

The narrative revolves around Neha Rajvansh, played by Sonakshi Sinha, a public prosecutor who finds herself working alongside Sarika Rawat, a courtroom stenographer portrayed by Jyotika. Despite coming from starkly different social backgrounds, the two women join forces to uncover hidden truths and challenge systemic inequalities, even when it means confronting powerful forces.

Speaking about the project, Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals at Prime Video India, said, “System is a powerful and thrilling drama that explores themes of ambition, justice and ethics.” He added, “With Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at the helm and backed by Baweja Studios, System will surprise you at each stage, making for compelling viewing. Led by power-packed performances by Sonakshi Sinha and Jyothika, we believe the movie has the potential to resonate strongly with audiences across the world when it releases on Prime Video on May 22.”

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Producer Harman Baweja also shared his perspective on the film, stating, “System is a gripping legal drama that brings together two headstrong women from contrasting worlds, bound by their own ideas of justice. Brought to life through powerful performances by Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie reflects our shared vision of telling meaningful, cinematic stories. We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on this movie, a collaboration that has enabled us to bring this narrative to life with scale and authenticity. We look forward to delivering this genre-bending story to audiences in India and beyond.”

The ensemble cast also includes Preeti Agarwal, Adinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey, and Sayandeep Gupta in key roles. With its blend of courtroom drama and character-driven storytelling, System aims to present a layered narrative that goes beyond legal battles, focusing on the human choices that define justice.

Also Read: Delhi High Court moves to protect the personality rights of Sonakshi Sinha amid AI misuse concerns

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