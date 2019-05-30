Swara Bhaskar now crusades for ORGASM EQUALITY with Durex India (Watch video)

Swara Bhaskar opened up a conversation about the importance of women being upfront about attaining sexual pleasure. She has partnered with Durex India and has been posting videos on her Twitter and Instagram accounts about the same. In one video she said, “Did you know that 70 percent of Indian women may not orgasm each time they have sex. I mean that is crazy. Look guys men and women have different bodies and we orgasm differently but honestly should pleasure be a solo game just for one gender? I think not! India already has so much social inequality, gender inequality, so seriously guys we cannot add orgasm inequality to that list.”

She even took to Instagram some time ago to write, “Everyone should have the right to pleasure! Fake orgasms are a real thing and should not be. So glad that @poojabediofficial and @durex.india are initiating a conversation! Share your #FakeOrgasm story and break the silence.” She speaks about the importance of women being assertive in bed because pleasure is a two-way street.



Swara was last seen in Veere Di Wedding where she broke a lot of stereotypes by masturbating on screen.

