Swanand Kirkire is set to take on a new role in his career as he makes his debut as a show creator with the upcoming Prime Video series Bandwaale. The series is co-created by Swanand along with Ankur Tewari and will see him stepping into long-form storytelling for the first time. Apart from creating the series, Swanand will also be seen playing the lead role in the show.

Swanand Kirkire makes debut as Show Creator with Prime Video series Bandwaale

Bandwaale is expected to explore themes rooted in music and narrative, bringing together his interest in storytelling and performance. Speaking about his debut as a show creator, Swanand shared, “For a very long time, stories have lived with me, some through music, some through characters, and some quietly in my head.” He added that the format of a series allowed the story to unfold in a more detailed manner. “Bandwaale is a result of those stories finally finding a form that allows them to breathe over time,” he said.

Talking about balancing his responsibilities as both creator and actor, Swanand said, “It’s a different responsibility when you’re shaping an entire world while also living inside it as a character.” He also shared that working on a series format required a more layered approach, where the writing, performances, and overall world-building needed to stay connected throughout. Swanand mentioned that the experience pushed him to collaborate more closely with the team and trust the storytelling process, especially since the narrative unfolds over a longer duration compared to films.

With Bandwaale, Swanand Kirkire marks his first outing as a show creator while also continuing his acting journey. The series is set to stream on Prime Video.

