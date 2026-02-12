Gurmeet Choudhary offers financial help to Rajpal Yadav in cheque-bounce case: “It is heart-breaking to see an actor of Rajpal ji’s seniority behind bars”

After reading about the very talented comic actor Rajpal Yadav’s poignant proclamation in a publication that he has no friends in the film industry, actor Gurmeet Chowdhary has come forward to offer financial aid to the incarcerated actor in the cheque-bounce case.

Said Gurmeet, “It is heart-breaking to see an actor of Rajpal ji’s seniority behind bars for such an offence when white collar criminals get away with siphoning millions. I am going to do all I can to help Rajpal ji financially. I also urge my colleagues in the film industry to come forward to help one of their troubled colleagues. Rajpal ji has given so much to our entertainment industry. He doesn’t deserve this.”

Last week, before surrendering to Tihar Jail in the check-bounce case, Rajpal Yadav told this writer, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain (sir, what to do? I don’t have the money to pay back). Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta (can’t see another way out).”

When Yadav was asked whether his rich friends from the industry haven’t come out to help him, he said, “Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain (sir, we are all on our own over here). There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.”

After his statement became viral, a number of people from the film industry have come out to help Rajpal Yadav financially. These include, Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, David Dhawan and others.

