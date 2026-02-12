Actor Rajpal Yadav’s wife Radha Yadav has finally spoken about the actor’s ongoing debt and legal case. She shared that many people from the film industry have come forward to support Rajpal during this difficult time.

Radha Yadav opens up on Rajpal Yadav’s case, says the industry has been supportive

Rajpal Yadav, known for his comic roles in films like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, has been facing a long-running legal case linked to a loan taken years ago. Reports suggest that the loan was taken in 2010 for his film Ata Pata Laapata. Over time, the amount reportedly increased and the matter reached court. According to reports, Rajpal recently surrendered at Tihar Jail after a Delhi High Court order connected to a cheque bounce case.

Speaking to PTI, Radha Yadav thanked the industry for standing by her husband. She said, “Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive, a big thank you to everyone who is coming out to help.” She also mentioned that the support has come from many well-known names. Singer Mika Singh has reportedly promised financial help as well. Mika was quoted saying he will support Rajpal and encouraged others to help too. Other celebrities who are also said to have extended support to Rajpal include Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Varun Dhawan.

Rajpal’s manager Goldie Jain also spoke about the situation and said that while many people have offered help, the details are still being discussed. He said, “Many people are coming forward, but things are still being worked out.”

Rajpal Yadav has not yet made a detailed statement himself, but Radha’s comments show that the actor is receiving strong support from the entertainment industry as he continues to deal with the case.

