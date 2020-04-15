Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.04.2020 | 12:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Surbhi Chandna urges fans to stay in, shows how to have a perfect date at home

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The nationwide lockdown that was supposed to end yesterday, has been extended by the government till May 3. While a lot of people are getting restless to go out and enjoy a cup of coffee, celebrities have been urging them to stay in to stay safe. Even though these times are tough, Surbhi Chandna has posted a video to perfectly describe how one can spend time in and have a perfect coffee date with oneself.

Surbhi Chandna urges fans to stay in, shows how to have a perfect coffee date at home

She posted it with the caption, “I know a lot of us still are not understanding the seriousness of what all of us are going through that does include me sometimes too.. itching to go out , miss those coffee dates , miss maybe partying or eating out at restaurants.. NO Nothing is important but our lives and of those around us.. be kind be there for one another and don’t forget the ones that are not as privileged as you are.. And Find Happiness in what you have like i just did by having my ME time sipping on Hot Water Turmeric to go with my current favourite show with the clean air hitting my face #beinthemoment #stayhome #staysafe #datetime”

Watch it right here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

Surbhi Chandna has been one of the most active celebrities on Instagram where she’s trying to keep the spirits of her followers up in these trying times.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna pulls off a stunning glittery eye makeup as she dresses up for nothing!

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ali Fazal speaks about his April wedding…

Actor Puneet Issar who played Duryodhan in…

Satish Kaushik is hopeful that his film…

Exclusive: “I just don’t want to do any film…

Actress Zoa Morani shares her experience…

‘The eyes they see blurred images,’ writes…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification