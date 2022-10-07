The ever-adventurous Sushmita Sen will play a transgender character based on transgender activist Gauri Sawant, in Marathi director Ravi Jadhav’s next. Jadhav has earlier helmed a very provocative Marathi film Nude on nude art, which raised many eyebrows for its unabashed imagery.

Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya season 3 dropped

Whether Jadhav’s new project, a web series on Gauri Sawant would have the same bite as Nude remains to be seen. However, the casting of Sushmita Sen does raise some creative issues. Would she be able to pull off the Marathi activist’s accent and more attitude her, chutzpah?

Incidentally, there is reliable information on the rumoured third season of Sushmita Sen’s Netflix series Aarya. Sources say there will be no third season after the poor response to the second season.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen unveils first look of her web series Taali; set to play transgender activist Gauri Sawant

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.