Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya season 3 dropped

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

The ever-adventurous Sushmita Sen will play a transgender character based on transgender activist Gauri Sawant, in Marathi director Ravi Jadhav’s next. Jadhav has earlier helmed a very provocative Marathi film Nude on nude art, which raised many eyebrows for its unabashed imagery.

Whether Jadhav’s new project, a web series on Gauri Sawant would have the same bite as Nude remains to be seen. However, the casting of Sushmita Sen does raise some creative issues. Would she be able to pull off the Marathi activist’s accent and more attitude her, chutzpah?

Incidentally, there is reliable information on the rumoured third season of Sushmita Sen’s Netflix series Aarya. Sources say there will be no third season after the poor response to the second season.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen unveils first look of her web series Taali; set to play transgender activist Gauri Sawant

