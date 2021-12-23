Actress Sushmita Sen has confirmed that she and her longtime beau Rohman Shawl have called it quits. The Aarya actress took to her social media to confirm thebreak up. She said that they continue to be friends.

Posting a picture of herself and Rohman Shawl, Sushmita wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Singh and Rohman Shawl began dating in 2018, shortly after he had direct messaged on Instagram. The model was also seen on her Instagram photos and videos often bonding with Sen's faughters and family as well.

Last month, on Sushmita’s 46th birthday, Rohman took to Instagram Stories to wish her. “Happy Birthday Babush,” he wrote, adding heart and hug emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rohman shawl (@rohmanshawl)

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was recently seen in the season 2 of Aarya. The season 1 received nominations at International Emmys 2021.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.