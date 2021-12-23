The advance booking for the much-awaited epic, 83, with Ranveer Singh in lead opened on Sunday across the national multiplex chains and it has been a rather slow response so far. The sports drama, which is a biopic of Kapil Dev, has sold nearly 1 lakh tickets for the opening day, with an overall gross of Rs. 3.50 crore.

These are figures until Thursday noon, and the final advance is expected to be around 1.30 lakh tickets for the opening day. The opening day advances will be around 40% lower than Ranveer's Valentine’s Day release, Gully Boy, which had sold 2.10 lakh tickets in advance for the opening day.

The advance booking suggests that the film is headed for an opening day in the range of Rs. 14 to 15 crore, and the day one biz is strongly dependent on the walk-ins. The final figure can be higher too as the collections towards evening and night will benefit due to the Christmas eve celebrations. The biz of 83 will be driven by multiplexes as the single screens are expected to jump on Saturday and Sunday when word of mouth comes into play.

The reports are extraordinary and hence, the film will make up for the lost revenue on opening day in its long run. The budget of 83 is on the higher side, however, and hence, it's essential to show big jumps over the weekend and sustain in the long run to emerge a clear success.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.