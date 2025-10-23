Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela have shared heartwarming news this Diwali — the couple is all set to welcome twins. The announcement came through a beautifully curated video giving fans a glimpse into Upasana’s intimate baby shower ceremony, radiating joy, love, and togetherness.

The private celebration was attended by close family and friends, reflecting the Konidela family’s preference for meaningful, close-knit occasions. Among those present were megastar Chiranjeevi, actor Nagarjuna, and Varun Tej, who joined in the festivities to bless the soon-to-be parents.

“This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love, and double the blessings,” an elated Upasana shared, expressing her happiness about the new chapter unfolding in their lives.

The ceremony’s decor mirrored the couple’s signature style — rooted in tradition yet touched by understated modernity. From floral arrangements to subtle cultural motifs, every detail reflected warmth and elegance.

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023. Since then, the couple has often spoken about how parenthood has deepened their bond and reshaped their lives. With the news of twins on the way, the Konidela family is set to embrace another beautiful phase, and fans across the country are eagerly celebrating alongside them.

