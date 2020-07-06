Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.07.2020 | 6:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s family release statement asking people to not encourage fake rumours spread by insensitive people 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Disha Salian, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager died on June 8 after falling off a high rise building in Malad. While earlier it was suspected to be suicide, the police said that it can be an accidental death as well. However, with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death a week later, social media started buzzing with several conspiracy theories involving the two. 

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s family release statement asking people to not encourage fake rumours spread by insensitive people 

Now, troubled with the rumours doing the round, Disha's family has released a statement saying that the theories and rumours are hampering the well being of her parents. “Whoever is reading this, you may or may not be knowing us and Disha in person. But we all have one thing in common. We all are humans and have the ability to feel. Thus we hope you all understand our pain. We lost someone we loved. The loss is too deep and grave to be processed. It's a difficult situation for us as we are still trying to come to terms with her demise. But at the same time, what's more upsetting are the several unnecessary rumours, conspiracy theories and speculations that are not just fake but are also hampering the well being of her parents and close ones,” the statement read. 

“While we continue to grieve our loss, we have only one request to everyone. Kindly help us heal by not encouraging, entertaining or spreading the fake rumours and news circulating around on social media by people who clearly have turned insensitive and are trying to take advantage of someone's death for their own vested interests,” the statement read. 

Concluding the statement, the family requested all to be human first and let Disha rest in peace. “Disha was someone’s daughter, someone’s sister and someone’s friend. You all have someone who is fulfilling these roles in your lives. Look at them and tell us, how would you be feeling if same would be happening to your dear ones. Empathy is the basic quality that makes us human. So let’s be human first. Please let her Rest in Peace and let's spread kindness,” the statement concluded. 

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

On Ranveer Singh's birthday, his fan club…

CINTAA meets Maharashtra Governor to discuss…

CONFIRMED: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan to…

Ajay Devgn announces film on the recent…

After probe order, Akshay Kumar says he had…

Akshay Kumar’s trip to Nashik amid lockdown…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification