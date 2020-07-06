Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.07.2020 | 5:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Hina Khan calls out producers on actors’ and crew’s non-payment of dues

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hina Khan has always been unabashed and unapologetic about her opinions and does not shy away from calling out the wrong. The lockdown imposed due to Coronavirus has been harsh on all of us, but there are producers who have refused to make due payments to the actors and crew despite working for hours at a stretch. Hina Khan spoke to a portal about the same and expressed her displeasure over the unprofessional behaviour of some producers.

Hina Khan calls out producers on actors’ and crew’s non-payment of dues

Hina says that she knows of a producer who has not cleared payments and it is very wrong of them to do so. As an actor, it is her duty to fulfill her working hours and give a stellar performance, similarly, it is a producer’s duty to make the payments when due. She further says that if the show becomes a hit tomorrow, it’s not like the producers will share the profits with the others so they should make payments whenever its due rather than leaving the cast and crew to fend for themselves.

She further said that she understands being a producer comes with multiple risks but they need to keep a sum of money in spare in case things don’t go as planned. They need to pay the dues to the actors and crew for the hard work and hours they put in.

Also Read: Hina Khan surprises her fans with a new haircut, sports short hair like a boss!

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

On Ranveer Singh's birthday, his fan club…

CINTAA meets Maharashtra Governor to discuss…

CONFIRMED: Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan to…

Ajay Devgn announces film on the recent…

After probe order, Akshay Kumar says he had…

Akshay Kumar’s trip to Nashik amid lockdown…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification