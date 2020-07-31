Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput’s content manager Siddharth Pithani says he was with him a night before his death

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away more than a month ago. He died on June 14 and was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. The untimely demise of the actor shook the entire nation. Both Mumbai and Bihar Police teams are investigating the death case as of now after an FIR for abetment to suicide was filed against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family by Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh.

Sushant's friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani has revealed that he was with Sushant a night before be passed away. He was reportedly staying with the actor during the lockdown and even met him on June 13th night till 1am. He said that the actor was upset about the suicide of his ex-manager Disha Salian and that his name was being used in the articles. The 28-year-old manager had died on June 8.

Siddharth said he had a professional equation with Sushant and that he didn't know Rhea Chakraborty. He never asked Sushant about his personal matter and gave the two of their personal space.

He said that he was reached out to by Sushant's family about Rs. 15 crores that is being claimed to be stolen by Rhea, according to the FIR. He said he wasn't aware of any of it and said the same thing in his statement to Mumbai Police. Siddharth Pithani said he will co-operate with Bihar Police as well as he wants justice for Sushant.

Mumbai Police has recorded statements of over 40 people including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty, among others. Bihar Police recorded statements of Ankita Lokhande, cook, and bank manager.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA reveals the actor did not have the amount of money that is being claimed; says no major transaction made to Rhea Chakraborty

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

