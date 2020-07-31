Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.07.2020 | 3:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA reveals the actor did not have the amount of money that is being claimed; says no major transaction made to Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's CA in an interview to the news channel India Today said that the actor did not have the kind of money that is being claimed by his family. Recently, Sushant’s family claimed that Rs 15 crores was withdrawn from the actor’s bank account by Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA reveals the actor did not have the amount of money that is being claimed; says no major transaction made to Rhea Chakraborty

However, according to the news channel, Sushant's CA who has been working for him for over a year said that no transactions worth even a lakh were made to Rhea or her family members accounts. CA Sandeep Shridar has also recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police.

Shridar said that only a few thousand were transferred to Rhea's account and no other major transactions were made. He also said that once Rhea's mother transferred Rs 33,000 to the actor. He said that the two actors travelled together and that Sushant lived as per his wish. The CA further said that his net worth was not as much as is being claimed as his income had dropped in the last year.

Meanwhile, Republic TV who is said to have accessed the bank statement of the actor said that the actor had a bank balance of Rs 4 crores and 62 lakhs in November of 2019 and by February of 2020 it was reduced to nearly Rs 1 crore. The news report claimed that additional expense included flight tickets worth Rs 81,000 for Rhea's brother Showik, Rhea's hair, make-up, shopping and salon expenses and also other personal expenses.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend claims that he is being pressured to give statements against Rhea Chakraborty by the late actor’s family

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Taapsee Pannu gifts a smartphone to a…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister claims Rhea…

Here’s when Hina Khan will begin shooting…

Guinness World Records awards Shakuntala…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Enforcement…

IMPPA writes to FWICE after no response from…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification