Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan resumes shoot for season 12

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amitabh Bachchan has recently recovered from Coronavirus and was discharged after two weeks of treatment in Nanavati Hospital. The actor’s family including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive and were immediately admitted to the same hospital. Even though Amitabh Bachchan was supposed to begin shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 a few weeks ago, things had to be delayed keeping his health as a priority.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Amitabh Bachchan resumes shoot for season 12

The veteran actor had already shot for the promo at his house along with Nitesh Tiwari as the director. Taking to his Instagram, he informed that he has resumed shooting from the sets and reminisced 20 years of his association with the show. He wrote, “.. it’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime !!” Clearly, no one is as dedicated to work as Amitabh Bachchan, who leaves no stone unturned to deliver his best performance every single time.

Take a look at the picture that he shared.

Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan shares a major throwback picture; says dare not caption the picture keeping propriety in mind

