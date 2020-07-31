Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after he was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. His ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has finally spoken on his death and cites that he could not have taken his life and that he wasn't depressed.

Speaking to Republic TV on July 30, Ankita said, Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy.".

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta TV show and were in a relationship until 2016. "How much ever I know him, he wasn’t a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary... He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like ‘depression’ are used after his name... it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone ‘bipolar’ is a big thing," she added.

"I can say that he was not depressed. He came from a small town. He established himself on his own. He has taught me so many things, he taught me acting. Does anyone know who Sushant was? Everyone is writing their own portrayal of how 'depressed' he was, it hurts reading all of this," she continued.

She further said, "He found happiness in small things. He wanted to do farming, I know this for sure... he told me agar kuch nai hua to main apni short film bana lunga. He was not a depressed guy, not at all. I don't know what the situation was... but I will keep repeating this. I don't want people to remember him as a depressed guy, he was a hero. He was an inspiration."

On Thursday, July 30, Bihar Police visited Ankita Lokhande's residence to record her statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She had also given her statement to the Mumbai Police. Both entities are separately investigating the death now after Sushant's father filed an FIR on abetment to suicide against Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

