Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: AIIMS Forensic team and CBI meet postponed

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was earlier reported that the AIIMS forensic team will be meeting the CBI officials with a conclusive report detailing the cause of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. They were to meet at the CBI headquarters in Delhi today; however, the meeting has been postponed.

The panel at AIIMS has been studying the autopsy report after the late actor's family members and fans on social media raised doubts on foul play. Media reports also suggest that the viscera received by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at AIIMS was of "very less quantity and degenerated".

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau was sent to a 14-day judicial custody which ends today. A NDPS court has ordered an extension of her judicial custody till October 6. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have applied for bail at the Bombay High Court and the plea will be heard on September 23.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank details show over Rs. 5.9 lakhs worth transactions including payment of rent, monthly bills, salaries of staff before his death

