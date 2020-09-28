A few days back, the lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput's family expressed his anger at the CBI delaying the investigation. Now, the investigating agency has said that “no aspect has been ruled out”. Sushant's family believes that he was murdered and did not die by suicide.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The investigation is continuing," the agency said in its statement on Monday.

The CBI had taken up the case from the Mumbai Police in mid-August. Ever since, fans and family members of the late actor have been expecting to get closure in the case. A week ago lawyer Vikas Singh had tweeted, “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it's death by strangulation and not suicide. (Sic)"

Singh also alleged that the pace of the CBI probe has slowed down and all the attention is being diverted to the drugs related probe.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS forensic team is working on the autopsy report of the late actor. They were scheduled to meet the CBI with their findings in the last week, however, the meeting was postponed.

