Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.09.2020 | 5:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI says ‘no aspect ruled out’; investigation is continuing

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A few days back, the lawyer representing Sushant Singh Rajput's family expressed his anger at the CBI delaying the investigation. Now, the investigating agency has said that “no aspect has been ruled out”. Sushant's family believes that he was murdered and did not die by suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI says ‘no aspect ruled out’; investigation is continuing 

"The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The investigation is continuing," the agency said in its statement on Monday.

The CBI had taken up the case from the Mumbai Police in mid-August. Ever since, fans and family members of the late actor have been expecting to get closure in the case. A week ago lawyer Vikas Singh had tweeted, “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it's death by strangulation and not suicide. (Sic)"

Singh also alleged that the pace of the CBI probe has slowed down and all the attention is being diverted to the drugs related probe.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS forensic team is working on the autopsy report of the late actor. They were scheduled to meet the CBI with their findings in the last week, however, the meeting was postponed.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares a childhood picture of her brother, Ankita Lokhande drops a comment

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha join…

Probe leaves Deepika Padukone "shaken"

Vikrant Massey to star in the remake of…

Pakistan’s provincial KP Government to buy…

Case filed against Kangana Ranaut in…

Rakul Preet Singh approaches Delhi High…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification