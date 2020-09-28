Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.09.2020 | 7:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sonu Sood’s character gets larger-than-life upgrade in Kandireega sequel after his philanthropic work

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sonu Sood is back to work. After spending the lockdown by helping the migrants and daily wage workers, the actor has landed in Hyderabad for the sequel of the Telugu film, Kandireega. The actor, who began work on Monday, September 28, has seen an upgrade in his character.

Sonu Sood’s character gets larger-than-life upgrade in Kandireega sequel after his philanthropic work

After seeing his philanthropic work over the last six months, the makers of the film decided to make his character larger-than-life. The makers reportedly had completed 80 percent of the film but Sonu revealed to a daily that after his work, they decided to make changes in the character. He started work on Monday with all new dialogues.

He will be in Hyderabad for a week before coming back to Mumbai to resume the shoot of Prithviraj on October 7 or 8. He has a few ad shoots that he plans to film in the evenings. Sonu Sood will be working double shifts in order to complete his schedule.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood reveals why he walked out of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha join…

Probe leaves Deepika Padukone "shaken"

Ritesh Sidhwani's GullyBoy makes its mark at…

Manoj Bajpayee feels that news channels are…

Vikrant Massey to star in the remake of…

Pakistan’s provincial KP Government to buy…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification