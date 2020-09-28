Actor Sonu Sood is back to work. After spending the lockdown by helping the migrants and daily wage workers, the actor has landed in Hyderabad for the sequel of the Telugu film, Kandireega. The actor, who began work on Monday, September 28, has seen an upgrade in his character.

After seeing his philanthropic work over the last six months, the makers of the film decided to make his character larger-than-life. The makers reportedly had completed 80 percent of the film but Sonu revealed to a daily that after his work, they decided to make changes in the character. He started work on Monday with all new dialogues.

He will be in Hyderabad for a week before coming back to Mumbai to resume the shoot of Prithviraj on October 7 or 8. He has a few ad shoots that he plans to film in the evenings. Sonu Sood will be working double shifts in order to complete his schedule.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

