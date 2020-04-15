Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan getting restless in quarantine; misses his missus

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Being Amitabh Bachchan is not easy. The mega-star has been missing his work in quarantine while his fans are missing his Sunday Darshan. But more than work he is missing his wife, the very capable Jaya who is stranded in Delhi.

Or perhaps ‘stranded’ is not the correct word, since Mrs Bachchan is enjoying her solitude in Delhi. She told me she is catching up on lot of paper work, unseen films, and also a long brisk walk every morning and evening in her back garden. And some bad news for Mr Bachchan. She doesn’t intend to return to Mumbai for a while even when the flights resume as she is not sure of how non-contagious travel would be after the lockdown.

Back home, at the Bachchans’ residence Jalsa in Mumbai, Aishwarya is the ‘Mrs Bachchan’ in charge until the senior Mrs Bachchan returns.

Bachchan Saab wants to get back to work. He loves watching movies. But he has seen enough, and he doesn’t want to strain his eyes. He wants to acquire a new skill. In fact he would love to learn to play the piano, but needs a piano teacher for that. Says a source very close to Bachchan Saab, “He is done with watching movies and he’s a very light sleeper, so he can’t accelerate the volume of sleep. He is waiting to get back to work.”

