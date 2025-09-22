The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by actress Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the Rs 200 crores fraud case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, refusing to grant her any relief. Jacqueline had approached the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court’s July 3 order, which had rejected her plea to quash the FIR lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case.

Jacqueline’s Plea

In her petition, the actress reportedly argued that she is a victim of Sukesh’s targeted attack. The plea mentioned that the ED itself admitted Tihar jail officials had given Sukesh access to mobile phones and other electronic devices, which he allegedly used to cheat not only the complainant but also several members of the film industry, including Fernandez.

Jacqueline also highlighted that she is a prosecution witness in the predicate offence and argued that further proceedings against her should therefore be quashed.

The Delhi High Court, however, had earlier ruled that questions about Jacqueline’s intent and knowledge of the alleged crime can only be determined during trial. The actress, best known for films like Murder 2 and Kick, has consistently maintained that the charges are false and that she was unaware of Sukesh’s criminal background.

ED’s Allegations Against Jacqueline

According to the ED, Jacqueline allegedly received luxury gifts worth around Rs 7 crores from Sukesh. The agency maintains that these gifts were part of the proceeds of crime generated through the Rs 200 crores fraud.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is accused of cheating Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, the spouses of former Ranbaxy promoters, of Rs 200 crores. He is also accused of conning multiple high-profile individuals while in Tihar jail.

With the Supreme Court’s dismissal of her petition, Jacqueline will now have to face trial in the money laundering case, where questions of intent and knowledge will be examined in detail.

