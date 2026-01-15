The Supreme Court of India on Thursday declined to intervene in the ongoing certification and release controversy surrounding Jana Nayagan, the highly anticipated Tamil film starring Vijay. The matter — currently pending before a division bench of the Madras High Court — will now be decided there, with the top court urging the High Court to resolve the issue by January 20, 2026.

The producers of Jana Nayagan had approached the Supreme Court after the Madras High Court stayed an earlier order that had instructed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant the film a U/A certificate. The stay has effectively left the film’s release, originally planned for earlier this month, in limbo.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and A.G. Masih heard the plea filed by KVN Productions, which challenged the High Court’s decision to halt the single judge’s directive. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the producers, argued that the delay in certification was causing “serious injury,” noting that film release schedules and promotional investments are time-sensitive.

However, the Supreme Court observed that since the Madras High Court division bench is already seized of the matter and has listed it for further hearing scheduled for January 20, there was “no occasion” for the apex court to bypass the High Court process at this stage. The top court did not make substantive observations on the merits of the certification dispute, instead directing that all contentions be raised before the High Court.

Jana Nayagan — directed by H. Vinoth and featuring a cast that includes Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj and Gautham Vasudev Menon — has generated significant public interest, in part because it is widely seen as the superstar’s final cinematic role before a full-fledged entry into politics.

The film initially secured a certification recommendation from the CBFC’s examining committee after the producers agreed to make suggested cuts. However, the chairperson later referred the movie to a revising committee following an objection that reportedly raised concerns over certain content — a development that triggered the legal challenge.

In response to the certification delay and stay orders, the filmmakers postponed the release and turned to the courts for relief. The Supreme Court’s decision to refuse interim intervention means Jana Nayagan must await the Madras High Court’s ruling next week.

