The Hindi version of The RajaSaab is a complete washout, so much so that exhibitors in the North have resolved to replace its shows with other films.

Said a prominent film exhibitor of Bihar Roshan Singh, “The RajaSaab has recorded shockingly low collections in Hindi. We had to cancel night shows for zero attendance and replace them with Dhurandhar and Laalo.”

Dhurandhar continues to preside over the box office. This Friday Aamir Khan’s goofy giggle fest Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos is expected to make a dent in the Dhurandhar supremacy.

As for The RajaSaab, it is staring at losses close to Rs. 200-250 crore rupees. Funnier than anything in the film is the director Maruthi’s opinion that The RajaSaab can be understood only when viewed twice.

Thanks, but no thanks.

