On the solemn and proud occasion of Army Day, the makers of Border 2, T-Series and JP Films, have unveiled the highly anticipated official trailer of the war epic, reigniting patriotic fervour across the nation. The trailer launch marks a powerful homage to the valour of the Indian Armed Forces and sets the stage for one of 2026’s most awaited cinematic experiences. Inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War, the trailer opens the doors to the powerful world of Border 2, and what happens when India’s Army, Navy and Air Force come together to fight as one.

Border 2 trailer packs a punch: Sunny Deol dominates with dialogues while Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh take over the battlefield

Mounted on a massive scale, the trailer opens with striking visuals, from battalions charging, to naval forces dominating the seas and fighter jets tearing through the skies, it presents a grand, immersive action spectacle, capturing the intensity and emotions of the historic battle that India continues to remember. Along with the large-scale visuals, at the core of the narrative stands Sunny Deol, with hard-hitting dialogues and towering screen presence he is joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in their battle-scarred intense avatars as they bring to life the inspired stories of valour, courage and sacrifice that India has witnessed from the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Beyond the thunder of action and military might, the trailer offers emotional glimpses into the personal lives of nation’s jawans and officers weaving together the stories of Sunny Deol and Mona Singh, Varun Dhawan and Medha Rana, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, Ahan Shetty and Anyaa Singh. Anchoring the heart of the film, the trailer also touches upon the women of Border 2, bringing forth the emotional battles that the soldiers’ loved ones fight at home while the men fight the war at the borders.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh. Gear up for this monumental saga of patriotism and courage, as Border 2 storms into cinemas on January 23rd 2026.

