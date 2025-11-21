The dispute over the alleged Will of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur intensified in the Delhi High Court on November 21, as Priya Kapur’s legal team faced renewed scrutiny over errors, missing procedures and unresolved contradictions.

Priya Sachdev’s defence still cannot explain errors in Sunjay Kapur’s will as Delhi HC flags contradictions again

For the second consecutive day, the bench pressed the defence on why the document contains basic factual mistakes—such as misspelled names, wrong genders, incorrect addresses, selective listing of beneficiaries, and notably, no inventory of assets. Priya’s counsel repeated earlier explanations but failed to provide any new reasoning, supporting material, or proof that Sunjay had ever seen, reviewed or approved the Will.

The case follows Thursday’s hearing where senior advocate Rajiv Nayar had attempted to defend the inaccuracies through the “template theory”—suggesting the Will borrowed sections from the Will of Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur. The court questioned why a billionaire would depend on his mother’s Will as a template and yet overlook fundamental facts about his own children, assets and even his gender.

Friday’s proceedings deepened the inconsistencies. The defence was unable to explain why Rani Kapur’s Will was notarised and procedurally sound, while Sunjay’s, involving significantly larger assets, was neither notarised nor registered. No emails, messages, notes or instructions from Sunjay referencing the document have been produced. The digital trail continues to indicate that the file originated from a device with no link to the late industrialist.

Another point of concern was the defence’s attempt to merge two unrelated matters: the children’s expenses under the divorce consent terms and the claimed Rs 2,000 crore benefit from the RK Family Trust. While Priya’s side suggested these as interchangeable, court records show that payments under the consent terms were mandatory obligations and now rest with the Estate. Despite the claim of massive trust benefits, not a single rupee has reportedly been transferred to the children.

The court also revisited unresolved issues raised on Thursday, including the delayed disclosure of the Will, attempts to secure signatures before sharing it, and the persistence of factual discrepancies. Priya’s counsel was unable to provide satisfactory answers on any of these points.

Across two days of hearings, the pattern highlighted by the bench has remained consistent: the defence has not clarified the document’s errors, cannot establish Sunjay Kapur’s involvement, and continues to conflate routine payments with trust assets.

Also Read: Priya Sachdev’s defence struggles as Delhi High Court flags MAJOR gaps in Sunjay Kapur will case

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.