Supreme Court of India orders YouTube to take down PewDiPie videos targeting T-Series and India

We all are aware about the intense competition that went on between T-Series and PewDiePie for becoming the most popular channel and it ended with T-Series emerging victorious. But that wasn’t all. PewDiePie went on to post two videos targeting T-Series and India and now a petition has been filed against his channel in Supreme Court of India.

The matter has now taken a legal turn with the Supreme Court of India coming into the picture. The two videos shared by PewDiePie was said to be racist and offensive in nature. Hence the Supreme Court has directed YouTube for the removal of the two videos. The videos also took a dig at poverty and caste system in India which hasn’t gone down well with many Indian netizens. On the other hand, the videos also aimed at insulting another brand along with the usage of vulgar and abusive language, the court observed.

Keeping in mind these factors, the Supreme Court has directed YouTube to take strict action against PewDiePie. Furthermore, there is another petition that is expected to be filed against the Swedish YouTube star Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie for his racist comments. A petition has been filed against him for the ban of his channel as he has been accused of promoting White Supremacy through his video content.

Coming to the case filed in India, it has also been seen that even though PewDiePie had apologized and claimed that the action won’t be repeated on October 2018 after he posted the first derogatory video, the same was repeated once again in March 2019 after T-Series’ victory over PewDiePie. The court believes it has been done in bad taste and that action indeed must be taken against the Swedish YouTube star.